5 Challenges Apple's New CEO John Ternus Will Face

Effective September 1, 2026, Apple CEO Tim Cook is stepping down from his role. Cook became the company's CEO back in August 2011, a few months before Steve Jobs' passing. Under Cook's leadership, Apple has maintained its status as one of the highest-valued tech companies in the world, with the company having achieved a market value of $4 trillion in 2025. Apple has also expanded its product offerings, navigated significant political hurdles, and adapted to supply chain issues with Cook at the helm. Taking his place as the new face of the company is John Ternus, who currently serves as SVP of Hardware Engineering at Apple.

Ternus has played a critical part in some of Apple's most important developmental milestones, including the start of the iPad and AirPods product lines, the transition from Intel chips to Apple's own silicon chips on Macs, and the MacBook Neo rollout. While Cook's roots lie in operations, Ternus has backgrounds in hardware and product design, meaning Apple will once again be led by someone with deep technical expertise. Not only that, but according to a recent Bloomberg report, Ternus' leadership style differs from that of Cook's; per unnamed, long-standing coworkers, Ternus is "willing to make clear calls," which juxtaposes "Cook's more deliberative, consensus-oriented approach."

However, despite his decisive nature, the CEO-to-be can expect several challenges ahead of him — like convincing users that the new Siri is up to scratch, securing Apple's success in new product categories, and overseeing the future direction of the company's flagship product, the iPhone, among other things.