Which PlayStation Plus Tier Is Actually Worth The Money?

The lowest tier, Essential, is what PlayStation Plus was before the split, including the price of $9.99 per month. The biggest difference is that new subscribers no longer get the PS Plus Collection, which was a curated list of about 20 PS4 games, including "Bloodborne," "God of War," and "The Last of Us Remastered," that PS5 owners could add to their library at no extra cost. Currently, Essential gets you two monthly game, online multiplayer, exclusive content and discounts, and cloud storage.

Extra, which costs $14.99 per month, has everything Essential has, but it also has more than 400 rotating PS4 and PS5 games that players can download and play. It's called the Game Catalog, and it includes several third-party and indie games, as well as high-profile Sony first-party games, but unlike Game Pass, these games are not available on the service on day one. It also includes Ubisoft Classics+, consisting of older Ubisoft games, such as "Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag" and "Far Cry 6."

The Premium tier features the Classics Catalog, which adds more than 300 downloadable games from the PS1, PS2, and PSP generations. Additionally, Cloud Streaming lets you stream games on the PS3, PS4, PS5, PC, and PS Portal. You also get exclusive game trials, giving you additional hours of playtime. All this costs $17.99 per month.