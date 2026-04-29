The Idea For QR Codes Came From A Popular Board Game

QR codes, or Quick Response Codes, might have boomed in popularity in recent years, but they've actually been around for quite some time. Introduced in Japan in 1994, the QR code is now seen everywhere from restaurants to industrial settings. As ubiquitous as they are, not many people know that the QR code is actually derived from the iconic board game "Go."

The grid-based game was the inspiration for QR codes, which hold much more data than barcodes and offer significant benefits over scanning systems that were in place. Now, with every modern phone having a method of scanning them, QR codes have transcended their original purpose. They were originally conceived by Japanese automotive part manufacturer Denso Wave to replace UPC barcodes. Barcodes didn't lend themselves well to the production line, with too little data available to properly track inventory on projects.

An employee of Denso Wave, Masahiro Hara, used the board game "Go" as the basis of the QR code, with the system eventually superseding barcodes within the plants. Denso Wave saw the potential in QR codes and made them free to the world, but sold the scanning equipment. The company has since moved on from that, as phones can now scan them.