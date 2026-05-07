What Happened To Clippy? Why Microsoft Retired Its Office Assistant

"It looks like you're writing an email. Would you like help?" If you used Microsoft Office during the 90s, these words (or similar) echo in your memory. The Office Assistant, better known as Clippy, was one of Microsoft's early attempts at creating a digital assistant. However, Clippy was doomed from the start because it was the product of misunderstood data.

While Microsoft Office 97 featured several avatars, Clippy was the default, so it attracted the most attention (and vitriol). Clippy was intended to offer advice on different tasks and help improve productivity — think Navi from "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time." The concept behind Clippy was inspired by a Stanford University study that demonstrated humans generally react to computers the same way they do to other people; the parts of the brain that light up when engaging with other people and when hitting keyboards and moving mice were the same. Microsoft's tragic mistake was to take the next "logical" conclusion and anthropomorphize the program. Clippy proved an immediate annoyance.

It frequently pestered users and asked them if they needed help with even the most basic of tasks (again, like Navi), but users didn't hate the programmers; they hated the program because Microsoft literally gave the source of their annoyance a face. And customers reacted. On the bright side, Microsoft listened to its user base. While Clippy shipped with the next iteration of Microsoft Office, it was turned off by default, forcing users to search Clippy out. Microsoft finally gave Clippy and its cohorts their walking papers with Office 2007.