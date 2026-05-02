Licking Nintendo Switch Cartridges Could Reveal If You're A 'Super-Taster' (But Don't Try It)
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The Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2 are home to a massive library of video games that you can either play on a TV or take with you on the go. While they can do some non-gaming things, like accessing popular streaming services, someone discovered a peculiar use for the devices' game cartridges. Users are now claiming that Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 cartridges can be used to determine whether someone is a super-taster, someone who perceives tastes and flavors more strongly than others.
Now, it should go without saying, but don't lick a Nintendo Switch cartridge. But the cartridge can be used as a testing marker because Nintendo uses a substance to deter children from putting the cartridges in their mouths. As it turns out, that same substance may cause a reaction to the chemicals on the Switch cartridge if you were born with the genes to be a supertaster.
How do you tell if you are a super taster?
A super-taster is someone with more sensitive taste buds who may have a heightened sense of flavor, typically varying across five different categories: sweet, sour, savory, salty, and bitter. It's bitterness that's important in determining whether someone is a super-taster, as an aversion to bitter foods may be a sign. If you find broccoli overly bitter, you may fall into this category. Interestingly, super-tasters may also have more taste buds on the back of their tongues, known as fungiform papillae.
Genetics plays an important role. Every human receives TAS2R38, the bitter taste receptor gene, from both parents. Folks with both genes active will be super-tasters, whereas folks with only one active gene will be regular tasters. If neither works, it's known as being a non-taster. It's why your taste for coffee can be buried in your genes. About 25% of the population are super-tasters, and there are some signs you can look out for in addition to some actual tests.
This brings us to a post on Reddit by Sphynx87 on the r/NintendoSwitch subreddit, who made the observation about Nintendo Switch cartridges. Since bitterness can really determine whether you're a super-taster, it turns out Nintendo Switch cartridges use a substance that can help determine whether you've got powerful taste buds.
How to find out if you're a super taster (without using Nintendo Switch games)
For those who never had the urge to lick their games (and again, you shouldn't), Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 games are coated with denatonium benzoate, a bitterant that intentionally tastes bad to deter children and animals from ingesting the small cartridge. It also goes by the name Bitrex, and it's one of the world's most bitter substances. While a typical person will just find it gross, super-tasters are highly likely to react negatively to the extreme bitterness, so it can technically be a way to determine if someone has a unique palette. However, you should know that Denatonium benzoate is considered a hazardous substance by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and it can be harmful if swallowed.
Liking a Nintendo Switch cartridge won't be irrefutable proof, obviously, so if you're curious about your supertaster status, you'll want to talk to a healthcare professional for more information. If you want a safer way to find out if you're actually a super-taster, Amazon does sell PTC Paper Taste Test Strips for about $6. Note, however, that Phenylthiocarbamide (PTC) is also extremely bitter.