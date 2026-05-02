Licking Nintendo Switch Cartridges Could Reveal If You're A 'Super-Taster' (But Don't Try It)

A super-taster is someone with more sensitive taste buds who may have a heightened sense of flavor, typically varying across five different categories: sweet, sour, savory, salty, and bitter. It's bitterness that's important in determining whether someone is a super-taster, as an aversion to bitter foods may be a sign. If you find broccoli overly bitter, you may fall into this category. Interestingly, super-tasters may also have more taste buds on the back of their tongues, known as fungiform papillae.

Genetics plays an important role. Every human receives TAS2R38, the bitter taste receptor gene, from both parents. Folks with both genes active will be super-tasters, whereas folks with only one active gene will be regular tasters. If neither works, it's known as being a non-taster. It's why your taste for coffee can be buried in your genes. About 25% of the population are super-tasters, and there are some signs you can look out for in addition to some actual tests.

This brings us to a post on Reddit by Sphynx87 on the r/NintendoSwitch subreddit, who made the observation about Nintendo Switch cartridges. Since bitterness can really determine whether you're a super-taster, it turns out Nintendo Switch cartridges use a substance that can help determine whether you've got powerful taste buds.