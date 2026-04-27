These Battery-Powered Heated Socks From Costco Can Give Your Feet Second-Degree Burns

If you recently bought a pair of 32 Degrees Rechargeable Heated Socks either from a Costco warehouse or the Costco website, you need to stop using them immediately. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recently recalled over 207,000 of these socks due to reports of first- and second-degree burns. The socks were exclusive to Costco; users can return them for a full refund, even if they were a gift.

According to the Costco webpage for the rechargeable socks, they're designed to provide four levels of warmth to the user's forefoot and can deliver up to 8 hours of heat per charge. While details are scant on the exact reason the socks may be causing injury, the CPSC's recall page does mention that incidents can occur during "high-intensity" activities. Typically retailing between $30 and $46, the socks come in black, and the words "32-degrees HEAT" appear on the retail packaging, the user manual, the battery pack casing, and the battery pack packaging.

Users are being asked to return the socks either to Costco stores or online. As a reminder, you can always visit CPSC.gov for recall information on products. There are also some Costco electronic rules that every shopper should know.