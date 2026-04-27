These Battery-Powered Heated Socks From Costco Can Give Your Feet Second-Degree Burns
If you recently bought a pair of 32 Degrees Rechargeable Heated Socks either from a Costco warehouse or the Costco website, you need to stop using them immediately. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recently recalled over 207,000 of these socks due to reports of first- and second-degree burns. The socks were exclusive to Costco; users can return them for a full refund, even if they were a gift.
According to the Costco webpage for the rechargeable socks, they're designed to provide four levels of warmth to the user's forefoot and can deliver up to 8 hours of heat per charge. While details are scant on the exact reason the socks may be causing injury, the CPSC's recall page does mention that incidents can occur during "high-intensity" activities. Typically retailing between $30 and $46, the socks come in black, and the words "32-degrees HEAT" appear on the retail packaging, the user manual, the battery pack casing, and the battery pack packaging.
Users are being asked to return the socks either to Costco stores or online. As a reminder, you can always visit CPSC.gov for recall information on products. There are also some Costco electronic rules that every shopper should know.
Why the 32 Degrees Heated Socks are being recalled
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has officially recalled the 32 Degrees Heated Socks as of April 23, 2026. According to the report, the socks were sold in the U.S., the UK, Iceland, and Sweden between August 2025 and March 2026. This includes any socks matching the item numbers 1872150, 1913659, 1913660, and 1913661. According to the report from the CPSC, the socks, sold in three sizes, are capable of being a burn hazard, "when worn during high-intensity activities that generate a combination of heat, excessive friction, moisture, and pressure."
So far, there have been 14 reports of "heat-related incidents" involving these socks, with 13 of them "involving first or second-degree burns." As a result, the CPSC is asking all customers who have purchased the socks to return them to Costco for a full refund. For those who need to make the return online, sign in to your Costco account, choose Orders & Returns, then select Return or Replace Items next to the purchased socks. Follow the on-screen instructions.
If you're outside the U.S., be sure to visit the Costco page for your region. For customers, you can get more information about the recall by calling 833-997-2452 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday EST. You can also email the company at recall@32degrees.com or by visiting 32 Degrees' official recall page.