4 Older Android Phones Still Worth Buying In 2026

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When it comes to buying a new smartphone, there are quite a few options available out there. Not only are new flagship devices coming out each year, but some of the best flagship phones of the past years are also still available. In fact, there may be times when buying an older or used Android phone makes more sense than buying one new. Not only do many of the previous generation Android phones still offer great performance, but many also still have years of support left for new operating system upgrades and security updates.

That's why investing in older technology doesn't offer nearly as many downsides as it might have used to, back when phones were still taking major strides in hardware changes every year. Now, though, many of the newest features we're seeing come to smartphones are powered by AI, and often they are released to the older generations of devices, too. Though, that isn't always the case. Still, being able to pick up an older Android flagship for half the price of the latest flagship, and still get years of use out of it, is hard to ignore.

If you are looking to pick up a new phone soon, then there are several older Android phones you can still purchase in 2026 that remain worth every penny.