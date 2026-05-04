Does Your Nintendo Switch Really Need A Screen Protector?

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If you want to keep your Nintendo Switch as good as new for years to come, you should really consider getting a screen protector. The device's hybrid handheld and home console design introduced by Nintendo almost a decade ago is what makes Nintendo Switch so unique compared to other gaming consoles — and it's proven to be really popular. However, the one downside is that our display might scratch from placing and removing the device from the dock. Users in multiple Reddit threads and discussion forums reported such an issue when constantly switching between both modes.

One Reddit user claims Nintendo doesn't use a very good scratch-resistant display. "It uses a low grade plastic 'protector' that can scratch from just dust. I have two giant scratches on the bottom of my screen, and it could only be from it slightly going against the dock." JerryRigEverything's channel on YouTube shows how the screens of every Nintendo Switch model, including the Switch 2, can be scratched by anything made of metal. They're all more prone to scratches than a smartphone screen.

I never wanted to take a risk. That's why when I bought the original Switch way back in 2017, I immediately put a screen protector on it. A few years later, when I upgraded to the OLED model, I did the same. With the Nintendo Switch 2, released in mid-2025, guess what? I also applied a screen protector — a fancy one — from Belkin's new Nintendo Switch 2 lineup of accessories.