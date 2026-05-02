Why Foundation's TV Creator Refused To Adapt Isaac Asimov's Iconic Story As A Movie

Before Isaac Asimov's Foundation series became Apple's most ambitious TV show, the show's creator, David Goyer, gave an interview to Screen Rant about why he refused to adapt the story into a movie. Basically, he said that while he's been offered twice to recreate Asimov's world on the big screen, he didn't believe it would be enough to explore this universe as one should.

"Well, one of the obvious difficulties is that the first book is kind of anthological, and there are these enormous time-jumps that happen in between the stories, and a lot of the characters don't repeat from one story to the next. Previous attempts were by and large attempts to do it as a film or as a pair of films, in fact, I was offered the opportunity to adapt it twice myself as a film. Both times I turned it down because I didn't think it was possible to adapt it as a film or even a series of films," he said in the interview.

That said, unlike other iconic books that got a movie version instead of a proper series, like Ursula K. Le Guin's "Earthsea Tales," which was horribly adapted to the big screen by Studio Ghibli, or even something more popular like "Percy Jackson" that got two bad movies before a proper Disney+ production, Goyer discovered that waiting was the most suitable decision.