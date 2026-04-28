Intel Is Reportedly Selling CPUs It Would Normally 'Scrap' Due To Overwhelming Demand

Intel is doing quite well according to its recent financials, and, thanks to reporting from one insider, we may now have insight into why. Ben Bajarin, an analyst at market research firm Creative Strategies, Inc., recently posted on social media that the tech giant was selling lower quality chips, chips which may normally have been scrapped, and that customers were snapping them up regardless of their shortcomings.

That ravening demand is due in large part to AI. It started with GPUs, with data centers requiring startling numbers of them to run the massive number of parallel calculations AI relies on. Storage supply began showing signs of strain shortly thereafter, with prices spiking hundreds of percent in some cases.

Now CPUs are struggling beneath the weight AI demand has placed on supply chains. CPUs compete for the same wafer space as the aforementioned GPUs, and prioritizing GPU production has slashed CPU supply. Simultaneously, as AI has become more sophisticated, demand for CPUs themselves has grown to coordinate advanced AI workloads like independent observation, learning, and action.