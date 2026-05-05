This Is The Worst Amazon Echo Speaker, According To Consumer Reports
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Amazon offers four different smart speakers as part of its Echo lineup that you can use to leverage its Alexa voice assistant in your home. A fifth smart speaker called the Echo Pop isn't officially discontinued, but can sometimes be relatively harder to find new. These smart speakers target different price segments and usage needs. As expected, with different price points, the performance and quality of each Echo speaker vary. You may think that the Echo Dot Max, which is one of the more expensive smart speakers in Amazon's portfolio with a $100 price tag, would actually be one of its best ones. However, the testing done by Consumer Reports (CR) suggests that it is, in fact, the worst Amazon Echo speaker.
Consumer Reports is a trusted source that's known for its unbiased testing of devices and services. CR's testing of a wide range of other speakers also shows that the Echo Dot Max, which was unveiled in October 2025, performed the worst among all the Bluetooth and wireless speakers, and not just the Echo devices. Let's find out why the Amazon Echo Dot Max performed so poorly in CR's testing and what other reviewers are saying about it.
The Echo Dot Max isn't a very good speaker
Besides talking to Alexa to get information or control smart home devices, playing music is one of the biggest use cases for any Echo smart speaker. Unfortunately, CR's testing reveals that while the Echo Dot Max is fine for listening to content with dialog, it's not a great speaker for music playback. The included 0.8-inch tweeter and the 2.5-inch woofer are said to deliver a mediocre sound quality, with subdued bass and treble. It also provides an overall congested sound, and its room adaptation technology to tweak the sound depending on the ambient conditions isn't very good. While it's okay for listening to music sitting next to it or using another Echo Dot Max to clear a stereo pair for a wider soundstage, the overall experience leaves a lot to be desired.
CR isn't the only one to be disappointed in Echo Dot Max's audio performance. Several other experts also find its sound to be mushy, lacking sharpness, and feeling like a downgrade from the fifth-generation Echo Dot, which you can buy for significantly less. That said, some experts do believe it's okay for casual listening and can be loud enough to fill a medium-sized room, despite its shortcomings. But if you are hoping to get an above-average speaker in the Echo Dot Max, you may end up disappointed.
If you want a better Echo speaker than the Echo Dot Max and are willing to spend more money, the Echo Studio (2025) is more suitable as it offers the best sound among Amazon's Echo speakers. But if you're on a tighter budget, it's better to get an Echo Dot (or two for stereo pairing), which is one of the top-rated gadgets on Amazon.
The Echo Dot Max isn't all bad
Although the Echo Dot Max isn't a shining example of solid sound quality in Amazon's smart speaker portfolio, it offers the same ease of use and versatility as the other Echo speakers. You can get access to regular Alexa as well as Alexa+ with generative AI. The latter is particularly capable as it leverages a large language model to deliver a more conversational and natural AI experience. Experts say the Echo Dot Max is great for voice assistant usage, as the built-in mic array picks up commands easily, even in relatively noisy environments.
One highlight of the Echo Dot Max, which you don't have in the cheaper Echo models, is its ability to function as a Zigbee hub. As a result, you can connect all the Zigbee-compatible smart devices in your home without shelling out for a dedicated hub. It can also function as a Thread Border router, allowing it to bridge your Thread-enabled Matter devices with each other and to the internet. Echo Dot Max can also work as a node to extend your Wi-Fi coverage area if you use Amazon's Eero mesh networking systems. So while you will get the same voice assistant features as the Echo Dot Max on other Echo speakers, it offers some extras, particularly on the smart home front, that can be helpful and make it a decent smart speaker purchase if you aren't worried about its mediocre audio performance.