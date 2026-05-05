This Is The Worst Amazon Echo Speaker, According To Consumer Reports

Besides talking to Alexa to get information or control smart home devices, playing music is one of the biggest use cases for any Echo smart speaker. Unfortunately, CR's testing reveals that while the Echo Dot Max is fine for listening to content with dialog, it's not a great speaker for music playback. The included 0.8-inch tweeter and the 2.5-inch woofer are said to deliver a mediocre sound quality, with subdued bass and treble. It also provides an overall congested sound, and its room adaptation technology to tweak the sound depending on the ambient conditions isn't very good. While it's okay for listening to music sitting next to it or using another Echo Dot Max to clear a stereo pair for a wider soundstage, the overall experience leaves a lot to be desired.

CR isn't the only one to be disappointed in Echo Dot Max's audio performance. Several other experts also find its sound to be mushy, lacking sharpness, and feeling like a downgrade from the fifth-generation Echo Dot, which you can buy for significantly less. That said, some experts do believe it's okay for casual listening and can be loud enough to fill a medium-sized room, despite its shortcomings. But if you are hoping to get an above-average speaker in the Echo Dot Max, you may end up disappointed.

If you want a better Echo speaker than the Echo Dot Max and are willing to spend more money, the Echo Studio (2025) is more suitable as it offers the best sound among Amazon's Echo speakers. But if you're on a tighter budget, it's better to get an Echo Dot (or two for stereo pairing), which is one of the top-rated gadgets on Amazon.