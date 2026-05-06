Scientists Have One Big Question After Reconstructing A 3.7 Million-Year-Old Face

Little Foot has always been an important specimen due to the fact that it's long been the closest thing we have to a complete Australopithecus skeleton. Australopithecus was an early hominin genus that lived in Africa over 2 million years ago. Although Little Foot's skeleton is more complete than other Australopithecus fossils, generating a clear image of what its face looked like has proved difficult, as the skull sustained major damage after being buried for an estimated 3.67 million years.

A research team has now used digital technology to rearrange the specimen's skull bones, creating a picture of its overall face shape. As a pre-human ancestor, naturally, Little Foot's mug displays some key differences from that of today's humans. For instance, the orbital region around the eye sockets is significantly larger than our own. However, this detail has raised an interesting question for researchers.

Most of Little Foot's skeleton was discovered in the Sterkfontein Caves of South Africa. When the research team compared its digital reconstructions of its face to other Australopithecus fossils, they found it bore a surprising resemblance to those found in eastern African fossils. Per a CNN report, some also argue that these disparities may mean Little Foot is actually an example of a previously unidentified human ancestor.