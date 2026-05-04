Why Your Router's Green Light Keeps Blinking (And What Each Pattern Means)

Wherever you have your home router positioned, a desk, a bookshelf or an entertainment stand, it's hard not to notice all those blinking lights. Sure, they serve the basic purpose of letting you know the router is on, there's an active connection, and things are working correctly. But they're not blinking or illuminating at random. Instead, most follow a series of patterns. If you know what to watch for, they're telling you everything you need to know about your network.

Each router is different, and every manufacturer designs their systems with unique specifications and programming. In short, not every router will necessarily follow the same exact patterns. It's always best to refer to your device's user manual or the manufacturer's official documentation to better understand what's causing those blinking lights.

For the most part, however, routers follow a common set of rules. For example, when a router first powers up, certain lights may blink in a slow, steady pattern to indicate that communications are starting and the device is trying to establish a network connection. That pattern will generally stop when the router has established internet access through a modem. The light patterns and their colors tell you how the router is functioning and whether you need to take action.