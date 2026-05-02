Google Stopped Its Campaign To Build America's Next-Gen Drone Swarms - Here's What We Know

According to a report at Bloomberg, Google has dropped out of a contest to provide the Pentagon with AI resources to power autonomous drone swarms by voice. This is after the company had advanced beyond the first round of the contest, alongside other AI firms like xAI, Palantir, and OpenAI. According to Bloomberg, the outlet reviewed a number of records indicating that the decision followed an internal ethics review, though Google's official line was that it came as the result of insufficient "resourcing."

A Google spokesperson also told the news agency that the search giant decided to bow out so that it could focus on "initiatives where our models are most effective." The contest is the combined brainchild of the Special Operations Command's Defense Autonomous Warfare Group and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), a government organization tasked with increasing the adoption of commercial technology for the purposes of national security and defense.