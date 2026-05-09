How The Friday The 13th Franchise Influenced Marvel's Iron Man Movies﻿

It may seem strange to compare the MCU, specifically "Iron Man", to the "Friday the 13th" franchise, but the MCU was actually influenced by the iconic slasher franchise. Marvel only introduced horror elements to the MCU much later with properties like "WandaVision" and "Werewolf by Night," but Marvel President Kevin Feige saw something in the "Friday the 13th" franchise that he wanted to replicate for "Iron Man 3," and, by extension, the entire MCU.

So what did Feige see? "Friday the 13th" was able to reinvent the franchise mid-story, keeping the audience entertained with unexpected character developments. In a 2018 interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Feige explained how his approach to making the third parts of superhero trilogies, like "Iron Man 3," was influenced by "Friday the 13th."

"It could be very easy by part three to fall into a trap of being too familiar or too similar or just more of the same. I looked back at my favorite film series, and the ones I love the most are the ones that did unique things in part three," Feige said at the time. "Those were also the ones that would often continue to four, five, six, seven, eight. [Look at] the 'Friday the 13th' movies. Jason Voorhees didn't get the hockey mask until 'Friday the 13th Part III,' [but] you think of one thing when you think of 'Friday the 13th' — Jason Voorhees in the hockey mask."