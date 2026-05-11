5 Best Survival Movies On Netflix Right Now

A tense thriller starring Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton has burst out from the wild and, in doing so, has dominated Netflix's top 10 (via FlixPatrol). "Apex" sees the former Furiosa as a daring rock climber, who, after suffering a personal tragedy five months prior, heads to the Australian outback only to bump into a local who is a lunatic with a major dental adjustment. Egerton taps into the same level of unhinged he had on full display in the brilliant 9-episode Apple TV series, "Smoke," only this time with an Australian twang, leaving Theron to go on the run and fight for her life against her crossbow-wielding co-star.

Hitting that sweet spot of fun and thrilling, "Apex" might see your survival instinct kick in, which might not fade after the credits roll. In that case, we've put together a great bunch of survival stories that you don't need a compass to find, as you can add them to your Netflix queue as soon as you're done with this one. So what are you waiting for? Pack your bags, try to take along your best batch of trail mix, and follow us as we lead you to a brilliant collection of movies that take you from the highest peaks to the lowest lows, all with the help of some big stars who make us wonder if they're going to make it out alive. We promise most of them do.