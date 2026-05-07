Apple's $250 Million Lawsuit Is Paying Out Up To $95 To iPhone Users

Apple has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit that was filed in the U.S. District Court in San Jose, California, which accused the company of false advertising over Apple Intelligence. During its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple typically shows off new features that will arrive later on its devices, and the 2024 version was no different. One of the features Apple announced at WWDC 2024 was a smarter Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, planned to launch with the introduction of iOS 18.

However, the tech company hit a snag along the way and was forced to delay some of the Siri Apple Intelligence features, and even went ahead to pull down related ads. However, the company's actions landed it in a soup as a lawsuit was filed accusing it of false advertising. According to the lawsuit, the company promoted these advanced Siri features, creating "a clear and reasonable consumer expectation that these transformative features would be available upon the iPhone's release," which, in turn, "drove unprecedented excitement in the market."

The lawsuit claimed Apple violated consumer law by advertising its products based on features that "did not exist or were materially misrepresented". For instance, Apple's iPhone 16 ads were promoting AI features that were unavailable. The American tech company reached an agreement to settle the lawsuit in December 2025, according to court filings, and as part of the settlement, it denied any wrongdoing and agreed to pay a total of $250 million to iPhone users, marking an end to several class action lawsuits that were consolidated last year. The company told MacRumors that it reached a settlement in order to "stay focused on doing what we do best."