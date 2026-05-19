5 Wired Earbuds With The Best Audio You Can Buy In 2026

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In the year 2026, you may think that the obvious answer for earbuds is to go wireless. While there are great expert-tested wireless earbuds, there's actually something to be said for using high-quality wired earbuds, even in 2026. There are a few reasons you might turn to wired earbuds instead of wireless ones, including connectivity options (many airplanes still maddeningly default to wired inputs), the convenience of never having to charge them, and sometimes for an even more secure fit.

However, it's the audio quality that can really bring a lot of nuance to the party. Wireless earbud manufacturers have to pull a lot of processing tricks with the software to overcome the inherent quality loss you get from Bluetooth transmission. In the case of premium brands – as shown by the quality of Apple's latest AirPods Pro – this isn't actually a huge concern. But if you want the ultimate in quality, detail, and polish, turning to a pair of high-end in-ear monitors can be a huge win. There are a handful out there with stellar customer reviews and strong performance, at a few different price levels.