Ecovacs GOAT A3000 LiDAR Pro Review: The Even Pricier Whole-Lawn Robot Mower

The Ecovacs GOAT A3000 LiDAR Pro is, as you might assume, built to be in the same family as the standard A3000 — and it looks like it. In fact, the new model looks more or less exactly the same as the old one, except for one thing — it has rotor on its side that uses nylon string to cut the edges of your lawn. It measures 27.8 x 23 x 12.2 inches and weighs roughly 40 pounds, so it's not small, and it's not light. It's built with handles, so you can lift it if you need, but it's certainly awkward to carry given its size and weight.

The chassis is heavy-duty, injection-molded polymer, and it feels built for years of outdoor abuse. Ecovacs gave it an IPX6 waterproof rating, which means you can hose the whole thing down like you're washing a car when grass and dirt inevitably build up underneath. That's exactly what I did after a few weeks of testing, and it held up fine.

The wheel setup is smart. Smooth front casters handle steering and precision, while tread-patterned rear drive wheels do the actual work. The combination gets the mower up inclines as steep as 27 degrees, or a 50% grade. My yard is pretty flat, so this isn't something that I really needed, but it never struggled to get across my yard. There's also a carry handle on the back, which can come in handy if the unit gets stuck — sometimes you just need to pick the thing up and move it.

On top of the mower sits a 360-degree rotating LiDAR sensor. Next to it are the physical controls, including a large, prominent emergency stop button that's easy to hit if anything goes sideways. The other controls can do things like return the mower back to the station and control other aspects as needed, as well as when guided by the app.

The charging dock is included in the box with a base plate and dock structure that you set up in a flat, open area. There's no separate RTK antenna to position, no wire to bury, and no complicated alignment to fuss over. Just find a flat spot near a power outlet and you're done. The mower also comes with anchor screws to install the station in grass or soil. I set mine up on concrete, so I didn't use these.