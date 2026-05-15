This Cool AirPods Health Feature Works Like A $3,000 Device

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The average price of a pair of hearing aids is $2,694, according to a January 2026 survey from HearingTracker, a significant drop from $4,672 in 2018. Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, priced at an average of $502 per pair, may be one factor behind this decrease. But people with mild to moderate hearing loss can pay about $160 for refurbished Apple AirPods Pro 2 or $249 for a new set of AirPods Pro 3, and use a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved Apple hearing aid solution that can be set up at home.

Interestingly, the AirPods Pro models do not appear in HearingTracker's report, even though Apple's Hearing Aid Feature (HAF) was authorized in 2024. The authorization came about two years after the FDA announced a new OTC hearing aid category, which is intended to make hearing devices more accessible. According to the agency, some 30 million American adults have various degrees of hearing loss, but only about a fifth of them may use hearing aids. This AirPods Pro health feature was the first FDA-authorized OTC hearing aid software when it was released.

The AirPods Pro retain features such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and media playback while working as hearing aids. They offer a customizable fit thanks to various included ear tip sizes, and ANC can isolate background noise when listening to content or when the earphones are used as hearing aids. Comparatively, background noise reduction isn't a guaranteed feature for medical-grade hearing aid models, which tend to be more expensive than the AirPods Pro.