There's a wide variety of offerings for the M1 MacBook Air on eBay for the second-hand market, whether as used or refurbished products. One of the highlights is the 8GB version with 512GB of storage for around $380. While prices can vary, this is almost half the price of what someone would pay for a new 512GB MacBook Neo. While this MacBook Air still features the old design, which means it doesn't have a notch cutout, MagSafe support, or an improved webcam, it was responsible for one of the best battery lives on a laptop in such a thin form factor.

The M1 chip also continues to get the job done in 2026, as it's still good for browsing the web, light editing, and helping people work on presentations, school assignments, and more. Still, it's important for customers to ensure they're getting exactly the model they want, as refurbished/second-hand laptops can come with or without a proper charge, and with some marks of usage, which can be expected by a pre-owned computer. That said, paying less than $400 on a MacBook Air, which offers a better display and battery than the Neo, can be a compelling alternative.