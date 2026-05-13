The 'DC Extended Universe' Name Came From An Unexpected Source, Not Warner Bros
The DC film franchise officially began in 2013 with Henry Cavill's "Man of Steel." Back then, there wasn't a name for the slate of films released by DC Films (now DC Studios), as the name DC Extended Universe (DCEU) came a few years later. It's one that fans have come to know, but its origins are as fascinating as the superheroes themselves.
The DCEU began as a bit of a joke name for DC's movies. It came from an Entertainment Weekly article by journalist Keith Staskiewicz in 2015 about "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Staskiewicz discussed the franchise introducing multiple characters in the future by saying he expected DC to continue building out its universe. The joke part stems from his use of the trademark symbol on DC Extended Universe, as DC hadn't trademarked the name. Staskiewicz would later say he made up the name, thinking it was one DC would use.
DC never actually called its films the DCEU, even after DC Comics publisher Jim Lee spoke the phrase during a panel discussion at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) in 2020, saying, "So we're very positive and hopeful for the future of the DC Extended Universe." The name is mainly used by fans and media to refer to DC's superhero films, but DC hasn't always had such a narrow focus, as a non-superhero DC Comics adaptation was the last movie released on VHS.
What is DC calling its movie franchise today?
The history of DC's film franchise is as tangled as the timeline created by Barry Allen in the 2023 movie "The Flash." While the name DCEU never stuck officially with DC, journalists and comic book fans began using the moniker to refer to the line of movies released from 2013 to 2023. Colloquially known as the Snyderverse, as the run of films was helmed by Zack Snyder, it ended in 2023. Today, the DCEU is now officially known as the DC Universe (DCU).
A 2023 press release from DC Studios announced a reboot of DC's film universe, with James Gunn and Peter Safran leading the path forward. The shift rebranded DC Films as DC Studios, officially named the DC Universe, and said it would include both movies and TV shows. The refocus would begin with the release of "Superman: Legacy," which was later changed to just "Superman", in July 2025.
James Gunn referred to the future of DC movies as the DCU before even leadership at DC began to do so. In December of 2022, Gunn shared a thread online where he name-drops the DCU after his first month as Co-Chairman and CEO at DC Studios. It wasn't until late January the next year that DC Studios officially named the franchise the DCU. That shakeup means the DC Universe has a lot of movies and TV shows to add to watch lists.
Why the change from DCEU to DCU?
From the unofficial DCEU to the newly canonized DCU, DC has gone through a major shift. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" was the final movie considered part of the DCEU. Then, 2025's Superman replaced Cavill with David Corenswet, thus not only rebooting Kal-El and Superman, but the entire DC Studios' new era of movies and television under one unified name.
The rebranding to DCU came down to telling a shared story in a single universe with legendary characters. While the previous run of movies did tell an interconnected story with characters like Wonder Woman, Superman, and Batman fighting alongside one another, the new era looks to capture what the Marvel Cinematic Universe is doing throughout TV and film. Before the DCU, James Gunn said no one was in charge of overseeing if the stories were connected.
Gunn and Safran are now overseeing several new movies and shows under DC. The long list of projects will see new faces as iconic characters from the comics, and introduce new heroes and villains like Clayface, who is now part of the DC Universe. Whether you enjoyed the previous era or the new, one thing is certain: superheroes, their alter egos, and enemies are here to stay, no matter what universe they're in.