The 'DC Extended Universe' Name Came From An Unexpected Source, Not Warner Bros

The DC film franchise officially began in 2013 with Henry Cavill's "Man of Steel." Back then, there wasn't a name for the slate of films released by DC Films (now DC Studios), as the name DC Extended Universe (DCEU) came a few years later. It's one that fans have come to know, but its origins are as fascinating as the superheroes themselves.

The DCEU began as a bit of a joke name for DC's movies. It came from an Entertainment Weekly article by journalist Keith Staskiewicz in 2015 about "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Staskiewicz discussed the franchise introducing multiple characters in the future by saying he expected DC to continue building out its universe. The joke part stems from his use of the trademark symbol on DC Extended Universe, as DC hadn't trademarked the name. Staskiewicz would later say he made up the name, thinking it was one DC would use.

DC never actually called its films the DCEU, even after DC Comics publisher Jim Lee spoke the phrase during a panel discussion at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) in 2020, saying, "So we're very positive and hopeful for the future of the DC Extended Universe." The name is mainly used by fans and media to refer to DC's superhero films, but DC hasn't always had such a narrow focus, as a non-superhero DC Comics adaptation was the last movie released on VHS.