Here's How Much Battery Your Apple Watch's Always–On Display Is Using

The Always-On Display (AOD) for the Apple Watch was introduced with the Apple Watch Series 5. Since then, Apple has improved this feature by making the dimmed screen brighter. And with the highly-rated Apple Watch Series 10, and newer models, the company offers a display that can constantly show the time without significantly disrupting the battery. But how much power does the Apple Watch's AOD use in comparison to this feature being turned off?

According to Macworld's testing of two identical Apple Watch Series 10 models, with Always-On Display enabled, the battery lasts more than 30 hours versus 10 to 12 hours longer with the feature turned off. So even though Apple tells users to take advantage of AOD, turning it off can be a great way to reduce the need to charge. And, considering Apple touts up to 18 hours of battery life for its Series 10 smartwatch, MacWorld's tests suggest that the Series 11, with a published life of 24 hours in regular usage, could run even longer on a full charge.

For comparison, a Redditor shared detailed testing results that show their Apple Watch Series 7's Always-On Display decreased battery life by 26 percent. Still, they believe this is not the main issue why some Apple Watch users experience poor battery life.