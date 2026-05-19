TikTok, the social video app, has two different owners. There's the main company, ByteDance, which owns TikTok and its Chinese equivalent, Douyin. In 2025, a third arm was created, with U.S. control handed over to a joint venture, TikTok USDS JV.

Who actually owns TikTok is an interesting rabbit hole to go down. If you've only seen it at the surface, the reasoning behind the company's current situation is fascinating. Mostly, the corporate-level mess stems from the U.S. government, but also from other companies trying to muscle their way into the most popular social media app of all time.

In 2021, TikTok surpassed Google as the most visited website, and despite some major optical issues from what's come out of the app, it remains extremely strong. However, the video app also has a history, which explains why three U.S. administrations have tried to curtail its reach, pushing it to the brink of a total U.S. ban. With it now split into three different entities, TikTok is quite the tangled cable to unjumble.