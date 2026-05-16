Why James Gunn Added George Clooney's Batman To The Flash Movie

Many renowned actors have donned the caped crusader's iconic batsuit on the silver screen, including Robert Pattinson, (who's set to return for "The Batman 2"), Ben Affleck, and the late great Val Kilmer. Each actor — and director — has had a unique take on the role, from Christian Bale's buff, gravelly voiced superhero in Christopher Nolan's action-packed "Dark Knight" trilogy, to Michael Keaton's moodier, more serious take on the world's greatest detective in Tim Burton's gothic Batman films. Each big screen Batman adaptation is memorable in its own right — but not always for good reasons.

Released in 1997, and considered by critics to be the worst Batman movie of all time, Joel Schumacher's tongue-in-cheek "Batman & Robin" had — on paper — the ability to be a hit, with George Clooney stepping into the well-worn boots of Batman/Bruce Wayne, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger's diabolical Mr. Freeze and Uma Thurman's Poison Ivy. However, the film was so poorly received that Clooney — who admits he was "bad in it" — more than two decades later, finds it "physically" painful to watch.

Thus, it was surprising to see Clooney reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman for a brief cameo at the end of 2023's "The Flash" — 26 years after hanging up the cape. Below, we break down how and why DC Studios executive James Gunn brought back Clooney for one of superhero cinema's most unexpected cameos.