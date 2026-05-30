Will The iPhone Ever Bring Back 3D Touch?

Apple introduced the 3D Touch technology on the iPhone 6S in 2015 and removed it on the iPhone 11 models in 2019. The company then removed support for this feature even for iPhones that supported it, with the release of iOS 13 and iOS 14. As of 2026, there's no indication that Apple will even bring back 3D Touch or even implement it on a new iPhone model.

3D Touch was one of those neat technologies that never caught up. Even though Apple heavily promoted this layer of interaction, which pretty much relied on "peek and pop" touches depending on the pressure you'd apply to the screen while interacting with an app or UI element, it was never fully implemented by developers, nor people were aware of it. For example, I can't count the times I showed a person a 3D Touch interaction on an iPhone 8, iPhone X, or iPhone XS years ago, and they told me, "Wow, I didn't know my iPhone could do that."

While Apple never gave an official answer on why it abandoned 3D Touch technology, it's possible that production costs, in addition to the lack of usage, didn't make this feature enticing enough to carry on to newer models. Instead, the company focused on adding a bigger battery, Always-On Display, and ProMotion technology.