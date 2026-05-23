The US Navy's Project Overmatch Sounds Massive: Here's What It Does

The Navy is six years into a large-scale digital intelligence project called "Overmatch," designed to aggregate key information from several Navy assets at sea, in the air, and even on land, to form a holistic picture of the battlefield. The project started in 2020 and was kept under tight wraps for nearly two years before it became public, according to Defense News.

The project is part of a Department of Defense project called the Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or JADC2, which encompasses all branches of the U.S. military. It's designed to form a global picture of joint operations, while also providing a mechanism for regular system upgrades — meaning that the Navy is moving toward a future where the software on its ships and submarines can be updated, just like Tesla remotely pushes software updates to its cars. The project also aims to gather detailed intelligence of its enemies, using the sensors on ships, submarines, aircraft, or satellites to create a detailed overview of adversary movements in order to exploit weaknesses.

Project Overmatch will unify intelligence from four other key allies — namely, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom — as part of the Five Eyes global intelligence community. In order to expand the footprint and detail of information gathered by the Navy and other Department of Defense (War) branches, the project aims to integrate with military assets and data sources of these allies. Together, they can provide more effective situational awareness and strike capabilities during multinational operations. The recent RIMPAC 2026 military exercise tested these integrations at scale, and was a crucial step toward fielding the technology in a real-world scenario. While the project is already six years into its development, it is far from being rolled out successfully, with spending being allocated through fiscal 2029.