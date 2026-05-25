5 iPhone Accessory Brands That Can Compete With Apple
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The iPhone has been around for almost 20 years now. Besides changing how we communicate, Apple's smartphones also helped create new markets, like app development for phones and third-party accessories to power user's experiences. In 2024, the Apple accessories market was valued at $28.3 billion, with expectations of growth that could double this value by 2032. Some of the companies that have corroborated this success are Satechi, Twelve South, and MOFT. These innovative companies offer interesting products that can compete with Apple, whether because they focused on solving specific issues, or entering categories Apple hasn't broached yet.
Even though there's a number of users who only buy Apple accessories, like the company's own cables, cases, and even MagSafe accessories, like wallets and chargers; third-party accessory makers have been responsible for expanding on Apple's offerings by releasing products with more battery life, different finishes, and in more price ranges than Apple's usually very expensive products.
BGR chose the companies below after having extensively covered them over the years, with many products reviewed, and some of them being relied on daily by our own staff. Here's what you need to know about these iPhone accessory brands that can compete with Apple, and some of our favorite products these companies have to offer.
Satechi
Satechi was founded 22 years ago in San Diego, California. The company, which focuses on eco-premium tech accessories, is one of BGR's favorite brands, and has been consistently highlighted in our lists and stories. The company recently made the news for releasing the perfect hub for the M4 Mac mini, which not only blends perfectly with Apple's Mac, but also expands its ports for heavy users.
However, Mac accessories aren't the only focus of Satechi, as it also creates products for iPhones, iPads, wearables, and PCs. Among my favorite picks, there's the all-new 3-in-1 foldable wireless charging stand with Qi2 25W. This charging station can power an iPhone from 0 to 50% in the same amount of time a wired connection would do, while also fast-charging the latest Apple Watch and AirPods models. This is an update of one of my favorite 3-in-1 foldable wireless charging stands, and was recently released.
The company also offers other charging pads in different sizes, forms, and colors, depending on your needs and devices. Satechi also has vegan-leather wallet stands, built-to-last USB-C cables, and Find My supported accessories. One of the most interesting products is a vegan leather passport holder with Find My integration, making it one of the best iPhone accessories whenever you need to travel. Besides that, whenever you need to charge the accessory, you can just attach it wirelessly to a charging stand. Very convenient.
Twelve South
Twelve South was created in 2009 in Charleston, South Carolina, and it's one of the most well-known Apple accessory brands. The company has accessories made specifically for iMac and displays, MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, Apple Watch, and AirPods. One of its best-sellers is the AirFly Pro 2, a device that helps you quickly connect AirPods and other wireless headphones to any wired jack like on airplane entertainment displays, legacy audio players, and so on.
One of its most innovative devices is the PlugBug with Find My capabilities. In two options, a 2-port 50W or a 4-port 120W compact USB-C charger, what makes this device unique is the compatibility with the Find My app, which is extremely useful if you're always on the go, but usually leave behind your MacBook charger at coffee shops, hotel lobbies, or a friend's house.
Twelve South also has a share of nice-to-have accessories, like its own iPhone 17 case collection, the Power Capsule, which is a slim MagSafe-compatible power bank, iPhone stands, 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charger stands, and more. One of the accessories the company has been recently promoting is the PowerClip, a very compact power bank that's made for those 1% moments. Delivering up to 30% of charge on your iPhone, this device is the perfect companion to have around when you stay out longer than planned, but you don't want to carry a big power bank or many extra accessories with you.
MOFT
MOFT is one of the newest companies highlighted in this article, as it was founded in 2016. The company focuses on flexible and innovative accessories not only for the iPhone, but also tablets, laptops, and watches. While I do love MOFT's offerings for tablets and laptops, with folio cases that protect my devices but also add a nice angle whenever I need to work on the go, MOFT is also the creator of my favorite iPhone case.
For the longest time, I was someone who loved Apple's leather cases. Even though they would eventually get worn out, there was something unique about them, and I still remember getting a gold iPhone XS with a saddle brown leather case. For me, it was peak design. After Apple discontinued its leather cases, I tried a bit of everything, including going case-less. However, for the past two years, MOFT has been my go-to option with the MOVAS snap case. It's made of vegan leather and comes in a range of colors, even though the misty one is my favorite. The case has a nice grip, it's nice to press and feel the buttons, and it stays a good color for a long time.
MOFT also has origami-like wallets, iPhone stands, lanyards, and more for users. The company has been heavily betting on MagSafe and Find My-enabled accessories, bringing more peace of mind to its customers as well.
Belkin
Belkin has been around for over 40 years. Still, the company never felt as fresh as these days. While we do love Belkin's approach into gaming consoles with their Nintendo Switch 2 offerings, the company is also a great Apple partner. For example, with the iPhone X release, Apple touted Belkin and Mophie wireless charging pads to charge this innovative iPhone. Since then, the company also continued to expand on its product offerings with several interesting iPhone accessories.
Belkin has a great lineup of magnetic chargers, including ones with 25W of power, and a lineup of BoostCharge accessories, which are slim magnetic power banks with 5,000 mAh of battery. The company also offers a few iPhone cases under the SheerForce brand, ensuring a minimalist design with strong protection, and some of the best screen protectors on the market, like the new Titan LiquidGuard, which adds a new oleophobic coating to your iPhone, higher scratch protection, and even a repair guarantee in case your iPhone breaks inside the case.
Belkin also has a good range of chargers, USB cables, power banks, AirTag accessories, and anything that you might want to combine with your iPhone, making this one of the most interesting brands that not only can compete with Apple, but is often partnering with it.
CASETiFY
CASETiFY was founded in 2011, and has always focused on smartphone cases. Even though it recently expanded into luggage, this company's mission is protecting iPhones and AirPods. CASETiFY has over 20 different case styles, ranging from extra protective ones, to those that can be really useful for watching videos, double as a pocket mirror, offer a soft pillow-like feel, or even feature additional grip protection.
The company offers endless options of colors and customization, meaning that every case can end up really unique. CASETiFY also always partners with different brands, meaning there's new themes to try, like Star Wars, Snoopy, and many other different collections.
Over the years, the company has expanded into more accessories, including straps and charms, chargers and cables, and the aforementioned luggage, meaning the company brought its Bounce proprietary technology to carry-on and checked bags. CASETiFY is always on top of Apple's releases, and it's one of the best brands if you want to give your iPhone real protection while also keeping it stylish. The company also offers a bonus every time you purchase a new product from their website, meaning you can get a discount on your next accessory
Methodology
Brands like Satechi, Twelve South, MOFT, Belkin, and CASETiFY are among the most known companies in the smartphone accessories market. We chose these brands based on thousands of customer reviews, but also personal experience.
Covering Apple news for over a decade, I test hundreds of different iPhone accessories from several different brands. Even after all these years, the companies listed above continue to make a big impression on me and users overall, as they're always pushing themselves to offer exclusive technologies, faster charging capabilities, or extra protection.
The accessories listed above have also been tested by our staff and/or are part of our daily usage, meaning that we also use these products not only as reviewers, but as customers. That being said, there are several other companies making a great impact on the third-party accessory market for iPhone, such as Nomad, Mophie, Pitaka, and others. Still, we selected these brands due to them constantly refreshing their lineup with the latest technologies that Apple users love, including MagSafe and Find My compatible accessories, slim power banks, and other clever solutions that make customers' lives better.