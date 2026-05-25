5 iPhone Accessory Brands That Can Compete With Apple

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The iPhone has been around for almost 20 years now. Besides changing how we communicate, Apple's smartphones also helped create new markets, like app development for phones and third-party accessories to power user's experiences. In 2024, the Apple accessories market was valued at $28.3 billion, with expectations of growth that could double this value by 2032. Some of the companies that have corroborated this success are Satechi, Twelve South, and MOFT. These innovative companies offer interesting products that can compete with Apple, whether because they focused on solving specific issues, or entering categories Apple hasn't broached yet.

Even though there's a number of users who only buy Apple accessories, like the company's own cables, cases, and even MagSafe accessories, like wallets and chargers; third-party accessory makers have been responsible for expanding on Apple's offerings by releasing products with more battery life, different finishes, and in more price ranges than Apple's usually very expensive products.

BGR chose the companies below after having extensively covered them over the years, with many products reviewed, and some of them being relied on daily by our own staff. Here's what you need to know about these iPhone accessory brands that can compete with Apple, and some of our favorite products these companies have to offer.