Stop Ignoring Your MacBook's Notch: These 5 Apps Turn It Into Something Useful

Recent MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops feature a notch at the top of the display. Unlike the one available from the iPhone X to the iPhone 14, which gained a few interactive experiences thanks to Live Activities, Apple has made this cutout more of a design choice than a feature. Fortunately, developers decided to experiment with the MacBook notch by releasing apps that help you boost productivity, control your music, or just have some fun.

While the MacBook's notch seems even more left behind by Apple than the company's Touch Bar, this notch also represents a bigger change on the MacBook and the Mac ecosystem, as in late 2021, Apple redesigned the MacBook Pro with an all-new industrial look. Besides the notch, it added several new ports, including an SD card slot, an HDMI port, and MagSafe support, while later doing the same with the MacBook Air in mid-2022.

However, more than just improving the appearance of these computers, the most important change was the addition of Apple's own silicon, which makes the company's processors much more powerful while being incredibly power-efficient. Owning a MacBook Pro M1 Pro for almost five years now, these are some of the most interesting notch apps I've found over the years, and that you might like too.