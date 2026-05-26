More Devices Use Piezoelectricity Than You'd Think – Here's How
You may not realize it, but chances are you've already interacted with piezoelectricity countless times in your life. Anytime you've made use of wireless earbuds or printed something with an inkjet printer, chances are piezoelectricity has been a driver of that interaction, and many more modern devices are quietly taking advantage of this essential tech.
Simply put, piezoelectricity is a method for translating mechanical force into electrical energy. It's embedded in everything from modern electronics to medical devices and industrial systems. Engineers use piezoelectric components for sensing, actuation, sound generation, and precision motion control in devices ranging from everyday gadgets to advanced robotics.
Piezoelectricity is a key piece in the advanced miniaturization of electronics. A big part of the technology's appeal is that it can be incorporated into compact devices and is precise and energy efficient. It's also being explored as a potential avenue for harvesting energy from the environment by capturing vibrations or other small movements and transforming that kinetic energy into electrical charge. This includes novel applications like charging your phone every time you type or tap on the screen.
What is piezoelectricity?
Piezoelectricity is the capacity for certain materials to generate electricity when they're affected by mechanical force. They can also operate in reverse, where applying an electrical current to a material can cause it to physically deform.
The phenomenon was first documented in 1880 by a pair of French scientists named Jacques and Pierre Curie (Pierre was the husband of Marie). They were the first to observe that certain crystals, like quartz, produced an electrical charge when they were compressed. Now, physicists and engineers use both natural crystals and synthetic ceramics (such as lead zirconate titanate) to generate localized and highly controllable piezoelectric currents.
Piezoelectric materials work the way they do in large part because of their asymmetric crystal structure. When pressure is applied, the internal charge distribution shifts, creating a voltage across the material. If you instead subject the material to an electric field, the structure itself subtly changes, on the scale of microns, but in ways that are predictable and repeatable, key attributes for modern electronics.
What devices use piezoelectricity?
While applications of piezoelectricity are still relatively limited, they appear in far more industries and devices than you may suspect, spanning consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive systems, and industrial equipment — even noise-canceling silk sheets.
Speakers and microphones are some of the most common use cases in consumer tech. Piezoelectrical elements can convert electric signals into sound vibrations, making it possible to incorporate highly compact audio components in smaller devices like earbuds and smartphones. You may have encountered piezoelectricity in a gas grill or lighter. They often involve an igniter that's triggered when you press a button, applying pressure to a crystal and generating a high-voltage spark.
Piezoelectric systems are also vital for ultrasound imaging in healthcare. Transducers use them to emit high-frequency sound waves. The device then detects the echoes that bounce back from within the body, enabling doctors to create real-time images without invasive procedures. Piezoelectric actuators are also deployed in advanced manufacturing contexts, allowing for the kind of nanometer-scale positioning that's critical for semiconductor fabrication and optical systems. Actuators may also be used in smartphones to allow them to detect a cracked screen before you do.