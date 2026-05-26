More Devices Use Piezoelectricity Than You'd Think – Here's How

You may not realize it, but chances are you've already interacted with piezoelectricity countless times in your life. Anytime you've made use of wireless earbuds or printed something with an inkjet printer, chances are piezoelectricity has been a driver of that interaction, and many more modern devices are quietly taking advantage of this essential tech.

Simply put, piezoelectricity is a method for translating mechanical force into electrical energy. It's embedded in everything from modern electronics to medical devices and industrial systems. Engineers use piezoelectric components for sensing, actuation, sound generation, and precision motion control in devices ranging from everyday gadgets to advanced robotics.

Piezoelectricity is a key piece in the advanced miniaturization of electronics. A big part of the technology's appeal is that it can be incorporated into compact devices and is precise and energy efficient. It's also being explored as a potential avenue for harvesting energy from the environment by capturing vibrations or other small movements and transforming that kinetic energy into electrical charge. This includes novel applications like charging your phone every time you type or tap on the screen.