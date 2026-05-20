3 New Features Added To The Disney+ App In May 2026
Disney has been steadily working toward creating a unified experience for Hulu and Disney+ subscribers, and some newly arriving features continue this journey. While the Hulu app isn\'t going anywhere just yet, the mouse company continues merging the two apps together, and the eventual goal seems to be having the two apps combined behind the scenes. It\'s a process that began for the apps back in 2024 when Hulu was added to Disney+.
Announced in a press release (per Variety), Disney+ is adding some features that will help unify itself with the Hulu app, including ways that will help subscribers sync their Hulu profiles to Disney+ and provide a new way to access said content. Some new aesthetics are also arriving, and Disney says more features are on the way, including live TV options. Hulu subscribers will also be able to access some additional content, which may be the company\'s way of coercing users toward a bundled subscription.
Though it seems the plan is to ultimately merge the two experiences into one, Variety does note that standalone Hulu subscriptions are still available in the U.S. Of course, Hulu users will still be able to access some of their favorite content, such as gripping miniseries options you can finish in one weekend. Keep reading to see what changes are being made.
What\'s coming to the Disney+ app
Beginning on May 19, 2026, certain Hulu subscribers will be able to link their profile to Disney+, allowing them to sync watch lists, recommendations, and watch history to the app. It\'s only good for adult accounts, and eligible Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Bundle, and Hulu Bundle and Disney+ subscribers should be seeing this one \"in the coming days.\" All other bundle accounts will be able to sync \"later this year.\"
Additionally, Hulu subscribers with an active account will also be able to sign into Disney+ through their MyDisney login to access Hulu media through the Disney+ app, even if they don\'t have a Disney+ account. This new change will not impact a Hulu subscription, and Hulu users will get \"a small sampling\" of ESPN and Disney+ content. For those who may have forgotten, ESPN came to Disney+ back in December, 2024.
Lastly, in terms of new features arriving soon, Hulu avatar icons are now available in the Disney+ app, giving users even more options for how they want to personalize their profile. While these features should begin rolling out soon, the Disney+ app should have more on the way, as Hulu Live TV and add-ons will come to the platform \"at a later date\". Disney is also testing a new Live Guide that allows Disney+ and certain ESPN subscribers to search for live content, including things like ABC News Live and Disney+ Playtime. Subscribers should keep their eyes peeled as more news develops.