3 New Features Added To The Disney+ App In May 2026

Disney has been steadily working toward creating a unified experience for Hulu and Disney+ subscribers, and some newly arriving features continue this journey. While the Hulu app isn\'t going anywhere just yet, the mouse company continues merging the two apps together, and the eventual goal seems to be having the two apps combined behind the scenes. It\'s a process that began for the apps back in 2024 when Hulu was added to Disney+.

Announced in a press release (per Variety), Disney+ is adding some features that will help unify itself with the Hulu app, including ways that will help subscribers sync their Hulu profiles to Disney+ and provide a new way to access said content. Some new aesthetics are also arriving, and Disney says more features are on the way, including live TV options. Hulu subscribers will also be able to access some additional content, which may be the company\'s way of coercing users toward a bundled subscription.

Though it seems the plan is to ultimately merge the two experiences into one, Variety does note that standalone Hulu subscriptions are still available in the U.S. Of course, Hulu users will still be able to access some of their favorite content, such as gripping miniseries options you can finish in one weekend. Keep reading to see what changes are being made.