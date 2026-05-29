This Dystopian HBO Sci-Fi Miniseries Flew Under The Radar Despite Critical Praise

British screenwriter and television producer Russell T Davies is best known as original head showrunner and chief writer for the BBC's revived "Doctor Who" series, but he's also created and written a host of other critically acclaimed series, including "It's a Sin," "Queer as Folk," and "Torchwood." Following the success of "A Very English Scandal" in 2018, Davies released another dramatic mini-series just a year later called "Years and Years." This show is a six-part sci-fi dystopian political drama starring beloved British actors, including Emma Thompson ("Sense and Sensibility"), Rory Kinnear ("Skyfall"), and Jessica Hynes ("Shaun of the Dead").

However, despite being a critical success and releasing on BBC and HBO, "Years and Years" largely flew under the radar. The series struggled to draw a large live audience, particularly in the U.S., where its finale attracted just 265,000 viewers (the highest viewership for the season). Fortunately, "Years and Years" has become somewhat of a cult success since its initial release and, in 2026, this addictive sci-fi miniseries is still worth watching — especially if you're a fan of "Black Mirror."