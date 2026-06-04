5 Secrets Only Apple Store Employees Know

Some people treat Apple almost like a cult. More than a company trying to sell its hardware and services, there are several customers who literally engrave the company's logo, its processors, and famous phrases by its founder, Steve Jobs, on their skin. While Apple tries to keep its users more and more in its ecosystem, a big part of it is also offering a great experience through its Apple Store. After all, the Apple Store is the main entrance for Apple's world, and it's only natural that customers want to know what happens behind the curtains. Do they know what Apple is launching next? Can they buy Apple products at a discount? Do they treat us differently from other stores?

There are a few secret answers to these questions that only Apple Store employees know. Every once in a while, a former employee goes on social media or talks to a journalist to offer a glimpse of what it's like to work for Apple and how it's the connection between them and their customers. Even though Apple itself won't acknowledge these details publicly, they can be found through leaked material and some reported stories.

The following are some secrets customers shouldn't know about Apple, its stores, and more, but they will give you a better understanding of what it's like to be part of one of the most valuable companies in the world.