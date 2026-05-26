Is Riot's Anti-Cheat Really Bricking PCs?

Riot, the gaming giant behind "Valorant" and "League of Legends," clarified in a post on X that its Vanguard anti-cheat isn't bricking PCs. The rumors started circulating it shared a photo of various hardware devices on X, congratulating cheaters on their $6K paperweights in a response to a post outlining how the Vanguard update affected DMA firmware. As a result, the community quickly started debating whether Riot can actually destroy PCs.

Riot quickly squashed the rumors by confirming that Vanguard can't damage hardware or disable devices. The creators of "League of Legends" (which remains one of the best free games to this day) further clarified that the photo showed hardware devices sold for cheating in its game, "Valorant," which are now practically useless. In other words, the updated Vanguard anti-cheat software blocks cheat devices, so attempts to use them for their intended purpose could result in hardware issues.

According to Riot, the devices themselves remain functional after disabling security features like the IOMMU. Yet, since these are now a must for running Riot Games software, cheaters are forced to give up. The company further reiterated its commitment to protect the transparency and integrity of the games by investing in further anti-cheat protocols, assuring gamers that this only affects those using hardware cheating setups.