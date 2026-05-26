Ferrari's New EV From Ex-Apple Designer Jony Ive Comes With An Eye-Watering Price

On paper, it's a match made in heaven. Blend the sleek industrial style of former Apple design chief Jony Ive with the performance and panache of Ferrari to produce a glorious testament to both automotive power and commercial aesthetics. Best of all, this Apple CarPlay Ultra-style design union will be wedded within the chassis of an electric vehicle, giving it the additional glow of green thinking.

Of course, this is Ferrari, so all the good news comes with an important caveat: cost. The Luce, as the new EV is called, has a $640,000-plus albatross hanging around its neck, and that's the price prior to any additional customizations or extras. For context, that's more than double the price of the insanely rare F430 Scuderia a gentleman from the UK bought and then promptly totaled. While the Luce represents a major departure for the Maranello-based manufacturer in a number of ways, as its first fully electric production model crafted in a completely different design language than the company's standard road vehicles, it retains the kind of paralyzing pricing that will ensure it's purely a plaything for the obscenely wealthy.