Ferrari's New EV From Ex-Apple Designer Jony Ive Comes With An Eye-Watering Price
On paper, it's a match made in heaven. Blend the sleek industrial style of former Apple design chief Jony Ive with the performance and panache of Ferrari to produce a glorious testament to both automotive power and commercial aesthetics. Best of all, this Apple CarPlay Ultra-style design union will be wedded within the chassis of an electric vehicle, giving it the additional glow of green thinking.
Of course, this is Ferrari, so all the good news comes with an important caveat: cost. The Luce, as the new EV is called, has a $640,000-plus albatross hanging around its neck, and that's the price prior to any additional customizations or extras. For context, that's more than double the price of the insanely rare F430 Scuderia a gentleman from the UK bought and then promptly totaled. While the Luce represents a major departure for the Maranello-based manufacturer in a number of ways, as its first fully electric production model crafted in a completely different design language than the company's standard road vehicles, it retains the kind of paralyzing pricing that will ensure it's purely a plaything for the obscenely wealthy.
A Ferrari departure
Ive's touch is all over the face of the Luce, which has an almost modular, toyetic look — wildly different from the wide, road-hugging silhouettes of Ferrari's primary lineup. Ferrari has been explicit about this break from the norm — the reason it hired Ive and his design firm, LoveFrom, in the first place — saying it was a necessary transformation for its first electric model.
Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Ferrari's chief commercial officer, Enrico Galliera, said the aim with the Luce was to "bring something that we consider as a game changer, really talk in a different language," and "to test something completely different with different approaches."
To that end, the Luce (which is the Italian word for light) eschews the sharp angles and boxiness of the typical Ferrari school of design in favor of elegant curves and smooth, round edges. It gives the impression of a car in two parts: a rounded wedge of glass seemingly inset into a rounded exterior enclosure. Those panels, individually sleek and glossy, look snapped together at the seams, almost like Lego.
Under the hood
Despite the headline-making design choices, Ferrari hasn't abandoned its core identity. The Luce still packs the roaring heart of Ferrari performance that has always defined the prancing horse, with a setup that delivers in excess of 1,000 horsepower. Ferrari says the Luce can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in about 2.5 seconds, while reports also point to a 122 kWh battery pack and an impressive range of around 330 miles on a single charge.
The Luce also features four motors to drive each wheel independently, as well as adaptive suspension, carbon-sleeved motors to reduce weight, four-wheel steering, and high-voltage inverter tech drawn from Ferrari's experience in the world of motor racing (where it also pioneered the infamous "Macarena wing" on its F1 car). While it may represent a departure in terms of design philosophy, it's clear that Ferrari wants to ensure that the Luce still meets the brand's performance standards. Ferrari says production is expected to begin in late 2026, with U.S. deliveries following in 2027.