5 Reasons Why Customers Avoid Shopping At The Apple Store

Shopping in a physical Apple Store has always been about a unique customer experience. From the moment you enter the business, you'd get precise information regarding a product, and a very helpful and kind consultant would be ready to make you familiar with the Apple devices, while also being genuinely interested in how you're doing and your experience with Apple in general.

However, this has changed in recent years. Not only did Apple become a lot bigger than it was in the 2000s, but the company started to prioritize online shopping. According to customers, it's almost impossible to buy in a physical Apple Store, because one isn't available in their cities, it might be more expensive than third-party stores, and more.

A lot about the shopping experience changed when Apple CEO Tim Cook hired Angela Ahrendts, a big executive from luxurious brands, to take care of the retail business. In a short period, Angela was responsible for transitioning the stores from just a place where customers would go to buy products to an actual experience of the Apple philosophy. You could hang out by a tree, watch a "Today At Apple" session, and make the store more like a meeting point. After she retired in 2019, Deirdre O'Brien became responsible for this section, and immediately started to switch back the Apple Store experience. Still, something got lost in the middle, as customers haven't been happy with either Ahrendts or O'Brien.