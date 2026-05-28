Samsung Smartwatches Might Be Able To Help Prevent Muscle Loss From GLP-1s Soon — Here's How

Working in league with the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Diabetes Research Center, Samsung is testing how wearables like the Galaxy Watch 8 can help prevent critical muscle loss spurred by the use of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. The goal is to investigate the feasibility of using biometric and body composition data, collected by smart wearables, to manage GLP-1 muscle loss. To understand why this is promising and why it matters, we have to back up a little.

While GLP-1s like Ozempic and Wegovy have been successfully helping people manage their diabetes and weight loss, we still don't have enough data on the long-term effects of using these drugs. A KFF poll reveals that about one in every five adults have taken a GLP-1 drug to help with a health condition. That's a lot of people — and the use of GLP-1s, in general, has quadrupled since 2021. Naturally, we might want to learn more about residual use. It's even more relevant with the discovery of new natural alternatives to Ozempic and similar GLP-1s.

Researchers from the University of Virginia might have discovered a way the drug might undermine health over long-term use, specifically by leading to excess muscle loss. Their study suggests people aren't just losing fatty tissue, but also fat-free mass, made up of 40% to 50% muscle. The significance here is that fat-free mass is important for metabolic rate regulation, the preservation of skeletal integrity in the body, and the successful long-term maintenance of functional capacity, especially during weight loss regimens. In other words, fat-free mass provides many benefits, and losing that lean body mass can be a net negative. Samsung's study aims to help medical professionals accurately measure the loss of said muscle mass during GLP-1 weight loss treatments to better optimize the results.