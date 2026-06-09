Those White Trails Behind Planes Aren't Actually Chemicals

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), contrails are formed when airplanes fly at high altitudes and the air pressure and temperature is cold enough to form crystals of ice around the particles and gasses released by aircraft engines. This happens because the exhaust coming out of the aircraft's engines is often as hot as 600 degrees Fahrenheit. When it reacts with the surrounding air of the atmosphere, which can be close to negative 70 degrees Fahrenheit, the water vapor around the particles released in the exhaust form tiny ice crystals similarly to how clouds form in the sky.

While contrails can form at any time throughout the year, the FAA says they tend to be more prevalent when there is a lot of humidity in the air and it is cold. They can also appear as different shapes and even different colors, depending on how the sun hits them and how the aircraft is flying, such as in a straight line or in a more circular holding pattern.

While contrails are mostly formed through natural processes interacting with the gasses left off from the engines of aircraft, it is important to note that there are technically some chemicals being released into the air. Aircraft exhaust contains similar levels of pollutants to automobile exhaust, which the FAA notes is roughly 71% carbon dioxide and 28% water vapor. There are also minute traces of soot and other gasses, such as sulfur. However, there is believed to be less than one percent of these components within the exhaust trail.