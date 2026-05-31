Superpower Health Review: Is AI Good Enough To Be Your Doctor?

Setting aside the number of data points you'll get after testing, the way that you'll actually see them is on the Superpower website, the app, and through the company's AI service. The website is well designed and easy to navigate. Once your results are available, you'll see general results, like your "superpower score" and your "biological age." You'll then be able to dive into results individually and navigate different tabs for things like seeing all the data together, getting a look at your "protocol," and buying recommended supplements and other products.

The "protocol" is essentially Superpower's plan for your health, based on the goals you entered into the platform when you first started and the test results that were returned from the lab. I didn't really find it to be the most useful tool, but I was a lot more interested in the lab data anyway. Also, there's a close tie between the protocol and buying Superpower's additional products, which put me off a little. If you do want actionable steps, you might find the protocol useful though, and not all of them revolve around selling you products. For instance, my vitamin D levels were on the lower side of normal, so my protocol involved going outside, which is indeed free.

A lot of what Superpower offers hinges around AI, for better or worse. I found it helpful, but that's arguably because Superpower's derived data was unhelpful in the first place. I was told I have a high "bilirubin-to-albumin ratio," which is a metric that drew on two lab results that were said to be in "normal" range. The ratio between, however, was "high." This, of course, was slightly concerning. Most people will see something like that and wonder what a high ratio could mean for their health.

So, I asked Superpower's AI tool, and was told, in more words, that the ratio was high on a technicality, and that I don't need to worry about it. In its explanation, the AI told me that the ratio "isn't a clinically meaningful elevation — it's a mathematical artifact of having bilirubin in the upper-optimal range rather than the lower-optimal range."

One of two things is true here: Either the ratio should be adjusted so customers aren't needlessly alarmed when they get their results, or the AI is wrong. Either way, that's an issue -– and it's Superpower's responsibility to fix. Of course, that's ignoring the very fact that me not knowing if the AI can be trusted is another issue. AI services perhaps simply aren't trustworthy enough for health-related questions yet, especially when they provide conflicting information as to whether a test result is "high" or not a "clinically meaningful elevation."