A Failed Sci-Fi Movie Based On A Board Game Reunited Two Friday Night Lights Stars

The Dillon Panthers' motto of "Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose," might've what got the team through in "Friday Night Lights," but it wasn't enough for two of the show's stars when they teamed up in a sci-fi box office flop in 2012. Back when Hollywood and Hasbro were riding high on the success of the damage-fueled "Transformers" franchise, the toy company gave up the rights to another of its most popular products when Paramount decided to make a film based on the board game "Battleship." Peter Berg, who was a producer on "Friday Night Lights," was at the helm of the movie that starred a pair of the show's alumni, Taylor Kitsch (who also stars in Prime Video's "The Terminal List") and Jesse Plemons, who played Tim Riggins and Landry Clarke, respectively, on the show. The movie also starred Alexander Skarsgård, Liam Neeson, and Rihanna, in her first acting role.

With such a star-studded cast and the booming success made from certain robots in disguise, hopes were high that "Battleship" would be just as much of a hit, and it even had the monstrous $209 million budget to help get it there. Unfortunately, the film's $303 million box office gross landed it among the biggest box office bombs of all-time due to bringing in just $65 million domestically. But what prevented this movie from being a big summer action movie in 2012? Well, according to critics, the biggest miss was in the movie's story, or lack thereof.