Google Is Releasing 32 Million Mosquitoes In Two US States - Here's Why

On the surface it sounds like a truly abominable idea, even a crime against humanity, loosing millions of bloodsucking insects across California and Florida. Depending on your level of cynicism regarding big tech, it may also sound like exactly the kind of behavior you expect from Google, which hasn't always been proven to have its user's best interests at heart.

However, unleashing millions of mosquitoes may actually be a good idea. The release is part of Alphabet's cheekily-named Debug Program, and the idea is actually to eventually decrease the mosquito population.

To clarify, the company isn't just releasing millions of random bugs; these specific mosquitoes are all males infected with a bacteria called Wolbachia that renders them sterile. When they attempt to breed with females in the native population, the resultant eggs won't hatch, and those females won't have the opportunity to breed with fertile males and produce viable eggs.