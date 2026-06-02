Amazon Prime Members Can See Spider-Man: Brand New Day Early - Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The next Tom Holland-led installment of the Spider-Man series is set to arrive in theaters on July 31, 2026, following Peter Parker as he comes to terms with the aftermath of the events in "Spider-Man: No Way Home". The trailers have already been dropping for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day", giving fans hints of what to expect out of the film, and expectations are likely high. If you're a big Spidey fan and also happen to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, then you might not have to wait until the film's official July 31 release date to see the movie after all.

Amazon is currently offering a special deal that will allow Prime subscribers to purchase tickets to early screenings of the upcoming Marvel flick. According to Amazon, the tickets are being sold through a partnership with Fandango. The deal could be part of efforts to push Prime Day, which is set to kick off on June 23 and will act as a way for Prime subscribers to potentially save on various products.

There is no information on exactly when the early tickets will go on sale, but the announcement does note that the showings will be for a July 29 early screening of the upcoming movie. Amazon hasn't said how the notifications will be sent out, but it will likely go to whatever email address you have set on your Amazon account. Supplies will also be limited, though Amazon hasn't said exactly how many tickets will be available for the early screenings or even how much they will cost.