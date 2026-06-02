Amazon Prime Members Can See Spider-Man: Brand New Day Early - Here's How
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The next Tom Holland-led installment of the Spider-Man series is set to arrive in theaters on July 31, 2026, following Peter Parker as he comes to terms with the aftermath of the events in "Spider-Man: No Way Home". The trailers have already been dropping for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day", giving fans hints of what to expect out of the film, and expectations are likely high. If you're a big Spidey fan and also happen to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, then you might not have to wait until the film's official July 31 release date to see the movie after all.
Amazon is currently offering a special deal that will allow Prime subscribers to purchase tickets to early screenings of the upcoming Marvel flick. According to Amazon, the tickets are being sold through a partnership with Fandango. The deal could be part of efforts to push Prime Day, which is set to kick off on June 23 and will act as a way for Prime subscribers to potentially save on various products.
There is no information on exactly when the early tickets will go on sale, but the announcement does note that the showings will be for a July 29 early screening of the upcoming movie. Amazon hasn't said how the notifications will be sent out, but it will likely go to whatever email address you have set on your Amazon account. Supplies will also be limited, though Amazon hasn't said exactly how many tickets will be available for the early screenings or even how much they will cost.
You can subscribe to Prime just for a chance to buy tickets
What's good to note about this particular deal is that you don't need to already be subscribed to Amazon Prime in order to take advantage of it. The announcement itself says that new Prime members will be able to take advantage of the early screening tickets, as well as other Prime benefits, whenever they subscribe. So, if you subscribe right before the tickets go live, you should still have an opportunity to buy one.
Though, considering how popular Tom Holland has been as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the past, it is likely tickets will sell out quickly. With hype for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" continuing to grow as new leaks and reveals drop — like the fact Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as the Punisher – you'll want to sign up to be notified about these tickets going on sale as soon as possible. And even then, there's no guarantee you'll be fast enough to score one of those early screenings.