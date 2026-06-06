Star Trek: All 5 Captain Kirk Actors, Ranked

A victim of the hand being dealt, Chris Pine's take on Captain Kirk in the 2009 reboot of "Star Trek" is a high-energy, flanderization of the original character, just as the rest of the movie exaggerates the entire cast and story. Kirk, known to be a ladies' man, is now less suave chauvinist and more bed hopper. In the first movie, it works pretty well, rejuvenating a franchise that'd sputtered out, but by the time it gets to "Into Darkness," a pseudo-remake of "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," it borders on grating.

Pine is a fine actor, but his Kirk is influenced by a studio or director's need to make anything but an actual entry in "Star Trek." There are some emotional moments that try to mimic a fraction of what Shatner put into the work, but it never slows down for Pine to expand on outside of the incredible pace at which the first two movies are set. It isn't until the third movie, when Simon Pegg got hold of the script that Pine's Kirk resembles a somewhat normal modern take on the character.

He's still flanderized, but significantly less so than the first two films. It helps that a majority of the movie feels like a faster-paced episode of a modern "Star Trek" series, helmed by people who genuinely understand the franchise, rather than someone trying to make competition for "Star Wars." Pine will presumably never take up the role again, as the next movie in production has no real date attached to it, if Paramount is even interested in reviving the Kelvin timeline after spending years reworking the main one.