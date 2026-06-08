Syfy's Forgotten X-Men-Esque Superhero Show Deserved A Better Fate

"Alphas" followed the formula that had proven so wildly successful for "Buffy" back in the '90s, with an unpowered academic guiding a ragtag group of gifted heroes. In "Alphas'" case, the man in the chair was Dr. Rosen, played with steady authority by David Strathairn. The supergroup he led, however, wasn't your typical team of superpowered teens or dysfunctional mutants. The protagonists of "Alphas" were portrayed less as comic book demigods and more as people haunted by neurological differences.

This is where "Alphas" stands out, and what makes its cancellation such a tragedy. The way the show handled its characters' abilities was unique, portraying them as enhanced versions of real conditions rather than the supernatural results of lab accidents or alien science. Take Bill Harken, a former FBI agent whose ability was to heighten his natural fight or flight response and pump his body with "adrenaline on demand," giving him enhanced strength and durability. Or Kat, who had a version of eidetic memory that allowed her to pick up any skill just by seeing it performed.

Each of the characters' abilities came at a price. Harken's body was rapidly breaking down due to the stress inflicted on it by constantly inducing the high level of stress associated with fight or flight, for instance, while Kat's incredible repertoire of skills came at the expense of her other memories vanishing over time. The flaws inherent in each character's gifts made them feel more real and more human than your typical superhero.