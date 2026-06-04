The Nintendo Switch 2 Will Get A Replaceable Battery, But Only In These Countries

Since the Nintendo Switch 2 was released in 2025, fans of the latest Nintendo console have found themselves dealing with problems like Joy-Con drift and repair issues. However, an updated document from Nintendo brings some good news, as the company has shared plans to make the battery in the Switch 2 more easily replaceable. There's one major caveat, though: The change will only come to a select few countries.

One of the biggest issues with the Switch 2 is its low repairability score. When iFixit reviewed the console's repairability, it scored a 3 out of 10. The publication noted that while there were some positives with the console's design, overall, it was difficult to repair, and that it felt like Nintendo was treating long-term maintenance as an afterthought for consumers. This low repairability score came from a number of things, but the adhesive used to hold the battery in place was a major factor.

However, according to Nintendo's updated documentation detailing its compliance with EU regulations, the company is currently preparing new versions of the Switch 2 that will feature a more easy-to-replace battery system. That means all 27 of the countries in the EU, including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, and Greece — to name a few — will get these updated Switch 2 consoles sometime in the future. To see a full list of the countries included in the EU, you can visit the official website of the European Union.