The Nintendo Switch 2 Will Get A Replaceable Battery, But Only In These Countries
Since the Nintendo Switch 2 was released in 2025, fans of the latest Nintendo console have found themselves dealing with problems like Joy-Con drift and repair issues. However, an updated document from Nintendo brings some good news, as the company has shared plans to make the battery in the Switch 2 more easily replaceable. There's one major caveat, though: The change will only come to a select few countries.
One of the biggest issues with the Switch 2 is its low repairability score. When iFixit reviewed the console's repairability, it scored a 3 out of 10. The publication noted that while there were some positives with the console's design, overall, it was difficult to repair, and that it felt like Nintendo was treating long-term maintenance as an afterthought for consumers. This low repairability score came from a number of things, but the adhesive used to hold the battery in place was a major factor.
However, according to Nintendo's updated documentation detailing its compliance with EU regulations, the company is currently preparing new versions of the Switch 2 that will feature a more easy-to-replace battery system. That means all 27 of the countries in the EU, including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, and Greece — to name a few — will get these updated Switch 2 consoles sometime in the future. To see a full list of the countries included in the EU, you can visit the official website of the European Union.
When can EU users expect to see these new Switch 2 models?
The specific regulation that Nintendo has to meet here is Regulation (EU) 2023/1542, which aims to both reduce battery waste and ensure that end users can easily replace batteries themselves. Nintendo says that the regulations must be met before February 18, 2027, and as such, it is working to prepare compliant devices for release now. The company also notes that future Switch 2 consoles that feature the more easily replaceable battery will have a different starting segment for their model numbers, as well as an "OSM" moniker added on the end to help point out which versions of the hardware meet the regulations.
Because Nintendo has until February 2027, there's no exact date on when these new versions of the Switch 2 might start showing up in the EU, or even if they'll be available before the deadline date. While we can hope they might become available outside of the EU in the future, without any of these specific types of regulations in place within other countries, Nintendo is not required to offer the same functionality outside of the countries that serve as members of the European Union.
Once the new versions of the Switch 2 release, we'll hopefully see fewer repair attempts end in having to send the Switch 2 back in to Nintendo. Currently, if you end up with an issue like the dreaded Switch 2 battery indicator bug, you could end up having to ship your console off and wait for a repair. With this change, consumers in the EU would be able to remove the battery and replace it directly from the comfort of their home.