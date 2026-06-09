Liquid Vs. Solid Fuel Rockets: What's The Difference?

Throughout the history of rocketry and spaceflight, rocket engines have always used two distinct fuel types, and each has its own advantages and disadvantages. Liquid-fueled rockets store fuel and oxidizer separately and are brought together in a combustion chamber where burning happens. Solid-fuel rockets are packed into rocket cylinders and can be stored for long periods of time, and will only burn once exposed to heat from an igniter. While liquid-fueled rockets can be shut down by stopping the flow of fuel, solid rockets cannot be stopped until the solid propellant is exhausted, or the rocket is destroyed.

Solid rocket fuel was discovered in China around 220 B.C. in the form of black powder, which has been used in many different forms to power smaller rockets. Solid rocket motors only began to see large-scale application in different forms between 1936 and 1980, when Caltech and the Institute of Chemical Physics in Russia conducted independent streams of research into this kind of propulsion. The most notable application of solid rocket fuel was its use on NASA's Space Shuttle stack in the form of two semi-reusable solid rocket boosters.

The liquid-fueled rocket engine was pioneered by Robert H. Goddard, who wrote his first paper on the concept as far back as 1909, and eventually launched the world's first liquid-fueled rocket on March 16, 1926, on a farm in Auburn, Massachusetts. Liquid-fueled rockets are by far the most widely used in spaceflight today. They have seen success as far back as NASA's earliest rockets, to the Space Shuttle orbiter, and all of SpaceX's vehicles including Starship.