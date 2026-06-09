iPadOS 27 Improves The iPad With 5 New Features

Siri has come a long way since its original debut with the iPhone 4S. While Apple has promised several times that the personal assistant would be smarter and work more proactively, this is actually the first time it's happening, thanks to the company integrating its Large Language Models with Google Gemini's models. With that, Siri now has a dedicated app, which works similarly to what you expect from ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. Users can, but are not limited to, start chats there, get help with a document, brainstorm, use Visual Intelligence, and more.

For the first time, Siri can move more freely in iPadOS 27. By understanding the context of what's on your display, it can find messages, links, and details shared in apps. For example, if someone requests photos from last Saturday on iMessage, you'll see Siri suggesting the best photos from that day so you don't have to keep scrolling to find them.

However, it's important to note that the new Siri, including the improved Apple Intelligence features, will not be available in the European Union and China. While Apple seems to be working to make these functions available in China as soon as possible, in Europe Apple remains displeased with the Digital Markets Act and will continue to delay new features until it can secure a different ruling on its proprietary technologies.