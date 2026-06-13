Scientists Just Discovered A Way To Reverse Aging Using Electricity

There have been a number of strong claims in the field of anti-aging recently, from supplements said to extend human life to a drug that extends the lifespan of mice by up to 30%. Now, a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests that electrical pulses may be used to reverse some signs of aging, at least in sea squirts, a marine animal scientists use in trials because of their genetic similarity to humans. Research determined that exposing the squirts to short bursts of electricity could dramatically improve stem cell function, tissue regeneration, and lifespan.

This does not mean that the findings are automatically applicable to humans. What it does mean is that electricity may theoretically be deployed as a way to reverse damage in declining biological systems. In the study, researchers observed what they describe as an acute "reboot and rebound" response, where proteins and structures that let a muscle cell contract are less active at first, but then metabolic activity surges back to higher levels, a phenomenon that mimics the body's reaction to intense exercise.

Sea squirts were chosen because they replace crucial tissue weekly, likely through a stem-cell mediated process of creating organs from scratch, and because they share around 70% of their genetic material with people. The question now is whether the same mechanism may be effective in human biology.