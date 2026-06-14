This Brilliant Raspberry Pi & SDR Project Shows Live Airplane Mapping On Your Ceiling

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Depending on when you grew up, you might have owned (or wanted) a projector that lit up your bedroom ceiling with a starry night sky. Technology has evolved by leaps and bounds in recent years, and now you can use a Raspberry Pi to project more than just simulated stars. Skylight, as it's called, is a fascinating project by GitHub user cpaczek that projects the real-time positions (more or less) of airplanes as they fly over your house onto your ceiling. And you thought a project that made your smart home even smarter was impressive.

The system works by linking up a Raspberry Pi to an RTL-SDR radio, which decodes Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcasts from airplanes — how planes determine their locations. Thanks to this data, Skylight can also project each airplane's airline, model, and destination. Why would you need this info? For starters, it shows you how airplanes function, but also, hypothetically, if you hear something flying overhead and the information doesn't pop up, you might have spotted a drone instead of an airplane.

This ingenious system was also programmed with the ability to see a live or time-lapsed view of the night sky. Thanks to all the data the project collects, it can display comet trails, bright stars and planets, and even the position of satellites and the international space station. And, you can use your phone to control various settings, such as speeding through a time lapse so you can see when certain satellites were overhead.