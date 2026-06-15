If you usually record meetings, create content online (whether podcast, videos for social media, and so on), you might be questioning how to get the best audio recording on an iPhone. While Apple has really stepped up the ability to record a better audio right from your phone thanks to machine learning and its own speaker, the company also makes it even better if you're using EarPods or AirPods. However, the general consensus, especially if you're actually looking for the best audio recording possible, is to use a third-party app and an external microphone.

The same way that you can step up your iPhone videos with third-party lenses, which is something Apple and some creators use when shooting ProRes on the iPhone, having a third-party accessory can greatly improve the audio recorded with your phone. More than that, if you've been making content online, you probably realized that a somewhat good image isn't as bad as terrible audio recording. After all, if you have a beautiful shot, everything is in place, but it's too windy or the voice sounds too low, then you can't take advantage of the content at all.

That said, these are some of the ways to get the best audio recording on an iPhone using a third-party accessory, but also relying on Apple's built-in capabilities, and first-party devices, like its own earbuds.