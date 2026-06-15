How To Get The Best Audio Recording On An iPhone
If you usually record meetings, create content online (whether podcast, videos for social media, and so on), you might be questioning how to get the best audio recording on an iPhone. While Apple has really stepped up the ability to record a better audio right from your phone thanks to machine learning and its own speaker, the company also makes it even better if you're using EarPods or AirPods. However, the general consensus, especially if you're actually looking for the best audio recording possible, is to use a third-party app and an external microphone.
The same way that you can step up your iPhone videos with third-party lenses, which is something Apple and some creators use when shooting ProRes on the iPhone, having a third-party accessory can greatly improve the audio recorded with your phone. More than that, if you've been making content online, you probably realized that a somewhat good image isn't as bad as terrible audio recording. After all, if you have a beautiful shot, everything is in place, but it's too windy or the voice sounds too low, then you can't take advantage of the content at all.
That said, these are some of the ways to get the best audio recording on an iPhone using a third-party accessory, but also relying on Apple's built-in capabilities, and first-party devices, like its own earbuds.
Third-party apps and external microphones make you sound a lot more professional
There's an entire market of iPhone accessories. When Apple used to offer a Lightning port on its phones, the offering was more limited. However, ever since the iPhone 15 series, iPhone users have plenty of possibilities thanks to the USB-C port on these devices. Some of the best microphones for recording include brands like RODE, Shure, and DJI. They have tiny wireless offerings, but also proper microphones for podcasts.
These companies also offer powerful apps that bring better control of video and audio settings, so you can control the image in real time. For example, the RODE Capture app focuses on creators as it features an intuitive interface with important video settings, dual camera mode, and the ability to save the videos as different files or a single file.
Shure has its own MOTIV apps, one for Audio and for Video, which you should pair with one of its microphone accessories. The Audio option lets you record uncompressed WAV audio, edit your files, save to compressed formats, and even adjust gain, utilize the company's presets, and access other features to make the audio as good as possible. The same is true for DJI, which offers several mic options that even work with its Osmo cameras, creating a powerful mix for the most demanding creators.
At the end of the day, it depends on what's in your budget and what's the most important part of your creative process.
Your iPhone can also get the job done
If you want to have the best audio by using your iPhone, Apple says that starting with the iPhone 16, users can record sound with Spatial Audio capabilities. On the iPhone Settings, users can tap the Camera, hit Record Sound, and then choose between Spatial Audio, Stereo, or Mono. With this iPhone, Apple automatically reduces noise, like wind, other people talking, and more. When editing the video, users can get more options for audio mix on the Photos app edit tools. For audios in the Voice Memos app, users can tap to enhance the audio from there.
Besides the latest iPhones' capabilities, Apple also lets users take advantage of AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, AirPods 4, and AirPods Max 2 to start recording a video or taking a photo, and users can also, paired with iOS 26, use these headphones' microphones to record audio. With the AirPods connected, just open the Camera app, select Video mode, then on the Control Center, users can tap Camera Controls, and change the input to AirPods.
Last but not least, Apple's own EarPods have become the go-to "professional" microphone for creators. For under $20, users can connect the wired earbuds to the iPhone, start recording a video and a voice note, and hold the microphone near their mouth. This works perfectly, and it's also something everybody does, meaning that being on budget in this case is not an issue, but a very thoughtful choice.